Riyan Parag Creates History, Joins Chris Gayle & Rinku Singh In 'THIS' Elite List

A Historic Night at Eden Gardens

In Match 53 of the IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Although the match ended in a nail-biting 1-run victory for KKR, it was Riyan Parag who stole the spotlight with a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

KKR, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and posted a commanding total of 206/5, thanks to explosive knocks from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh in the death overs. Rajasthan Royals’ chase got off to a shaky start with early dismissals, but skipper Riyan Parag stood tall amidst the chaos.

Parag’s Power Surge – Five Sixes in a Row

When Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were rebuilding the innings in the middle overs, the match suddenly turned into a spectacle. Facing Moeen Ali, Parag launched a fierce assault, smashing five consecutive sixes in a single over, a feat achieved only by a handful of players in IPL history.

This blitz not only brought Parag past yet another half-century but also pushed the Royals back into contention. Unfortunately, he fell agonizingly short of his maiden IPL century, dismissed for 95 runs, but not before sending the Eden Gardens crowd into a frenzy.

Parag Joins IPL’s Elite Six-Hitting Legends

With his incredible effort, Riyan Parag became the 5th player in IPL history to hit five sixes in an over. Here’s the elite club he just joined:

Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma (2012)

Rahul Tewatia vs Sheldon Cottrell (2020)

Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel (2021)

Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal (2023)

Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali (2025)

Each of these knocks came in high-pressure moments, and Parag’s heroics were no different. While the Royals ultimately fell just short of the target, Parag’s performance will be remembered as one of the standout moments of IPL 2025.

This innings may not have earned Rajasthan the win, but it earned Parag a place in the annals of IPL greatness.