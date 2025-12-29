Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja Or Yashasvi Jaiswal: Who Should Lead Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026? Robin Uthappa, Anil Kumble Reveal Their Choice

With the IPL 2026 auction dynamics settling and a blockbuster trade window shaking up the league's landscape, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) find themselves at a crucial crossroads. Following the stunning trade that sent long-time skipper Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Royals Rajasthan Royals are looking for a new captain ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions have multiple captaincy candidates - Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal - for the upcoming 2026 season.



Robin Uthappa Predicts Rajasthan Royals' Next Captain for IPL 2026

Former India cricketer and ex-Royal Robin Uthappa has weighed in on the burning question, narrowing the race down to two primary contenders while suggesting that one fan-favorite might have to wait his turn.

Speaking to JioStar, Uthappa dismissed the notion of a three-horse race. While young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen by many as a future India captain, Uthappa believes the mantle of RR leadership for IPL 2026 will likely fall to either the returning veteran Ravindra Jadeja or the franchise’s long-term project, Riyan Parag.

"The only question is leadership. My feeling is the captaincy will likely be between Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja, while Jaiswal might need to wait a bit longer," Uthappa said.

The Dhruv Jurel 'Wildcard'

While Robin Uthappa focused on Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja, former India skipper Anil Kumble offered an interesting captaincy option for Rajasthan Royals captaincy for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The 55-year-old noted that if RR is looking for a personality match to replace Sanju Samson - someone calm and composed - wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel could be a dark horse candidate, though he admitted leadership clarity is the immediate need.

"When you look at this lineup, the captaincy will be the most decisive factor. If you want to replicate the kind of personality Sanju Samson brought to Rajasthan Royals, Dhruv Jurel is probably the closest match," said Kumble.

"Beyond that, the squad is strong, with talented youngsters, proven players, and all-rounders. The fitness of key players like Jofra Archer at the start of the IPL is also crucial. Ultimately, the management needs to identify and communicate who the captain will be," he added.

Robin Uthappa Lauds RR's Bowling Arsenal

Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa lauded Rajasthan Royals' bowling arsenal, noting the advantage of having around 10 fast bowlers for varied options.

"The advantage Rajasthan Royals have is the fact that they have 10 fast bowlers, offering a lot of options. If they bowl in the right areas at SMS Stadium, Jaipur, they can be very successful. With spinners like Bishnoi and Jadeja, support from Shimron Hetmyer and Donovan Ferreira, and depth in the batting order with Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag, they now have a well-rounded team," Uthappa said.