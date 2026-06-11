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NewsCricketRiyan Parag undergoes successful shoulder surgery after two-year injury battle, begins road to recovery
RIYAN PARAG

Riyan Parag undergoes successful shoulder surgery after two-year injury battle, begins road to recovery

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has successfully undergone shoulder surgery, bringing an end to a prolonged battle with an injury that had troubled him for nearly two years and repeatedly disrupted his cricketing commitments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has successfully undergone shoulder surgery, bringing an end to a prolonged battle with an injury that had troubled him for nearly two years.
  • The 24-year-old had continued to play through discomfort despite recurring shoulder issues affecting him at both the domestic and international levels.
  • Parag's injury concerns also impacted his national ambitions. He was named vice-captain of the India A squad for the tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A but was forced to withdraw owing to injury concerns.
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Riyan Parag undergoes successful shoulder surgery after two-year injury battle, begins road to recoveryPic Credits: (IANS)

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has successfully undergone shoulder surgery, bringing an end to a prolonged battle with an injury that had troubled him for nearly two years and repeatedly disrupted his cricketing commitments.

The 24-year-old had continued to play through discomfort despite recurring shoulder issues affecting him at both the domestic and international levels. The injury had also curtailed his opportunities with India after making his international debut in 2024. Parag admitted that the physical challenge had tested him throughout the last two seasons, forcing him to navigate periods of frustration while remaining available for his teams.

He shared the update on social media, confirming that the procedure had gone according to plan and that his focus has now shifted towards rehabilitation and a return to competitive cricket.

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"Well, the shoulder finally won. For everyone who’s been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge- recovery, rehab and patience. I’ll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side,” Parag wrote on Instagram while sharing a post-surgery picture from the hospital. 

The surgery comes after a demanding phase in Parag's career that saw him assume greater responsibility on and off the field. Earlier this year, he was appointed Rajasthan Royals' full-time captain for IPL 2026 and responded impressively by guiding the franchise into the playoffs in his debut season as skipper. Rajasthan eventually finished third after suffering a narrow defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, falling one step short of the final.

Parag's injury concerns also impacted his national ambitions. He was named vice-captain of the India A squad for the tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A but was forced to withdraw owing to injury concerns. Ruturaj Gaikwad was drafted into the squad as his replacement and has already made a strong impression with a century and a half-century in his first two innings of the tour.

The BCCI had earlier stated that Parag's rehabilitation will be overseen by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Before returning to either domestic or international cricket, he will need to complete the prescribed recovery programme and receive clearance from the medical staff.

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