RR vs KKR: Kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 1-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday. In a high-scoring encounter, KKR posted a mammoth 206/4 after opting to bat, with Andre Russell roaring back to form in spectacular fashion. Russell smashed a scintillating 57 not out off just 25 balls, anchoring a late flourish that proved decisive in the end.

Riyan Parag’s Blazing Knock: A Manifestation Fulfilled

While the match saw plenty of fireworks, the undisputed highlight came from Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who nearly pulled off an impossible chase. The Assam-based batter smashed a blistering 95 off 45 balls, taking RR tantalizingly close to a victory that slipped away in the final overs.

Parag’s innings included a moment he had once only dreamed of six consecutive sixes across two overs. In the 13th over bowled by Moeen Ali, Parag unleashed a carnage, dispatching five deliveries into the stands for sixes and plundering 32 runs. On the second ball of the following over bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy, he hit another maximum, completing the rare feat of six consecutive sixes.

What made the moment even more special was a resurfaced post from Parag’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, dating back to early 2023, where he had manifested his dream of hitting four sixes in an over. Two years later, not only did he achieve it he went two steps further.

My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. arch 14, 2023

Parag Reflects on Missed Opportunity

Despite his heroic effort, Rajasthan Royals, who are already out of the playoff race, fell heartbreakingly short. Parag was dismissed in the 18th over, and RR couldn’t finish the job in the final stretch, ending their innings just one run short of the target.

Speaking after the match, a visibly disappointed Parag took full responsibility. “I was planning to stay till the last 2 overs, but unfortunately I got out in the 18th. It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves,” he said.

Russell’s Redemption Seals the Deal for KKR

Earlier in the day, Andre Russell had his own redemption arc. After a slow start—scoring just 2 runs off his first 10 balls—he exploded in the death overs, smashing five sixes and turning the tide for KKR. His unbeaten 57 helped the hosts set a daunting total, and his form could not have returned at a more crucial juncture for KKR’s playoff push.

Parag acknowledged Russell’s turnaround. “He was 2 off 10 and the way he accelerated after that, it was great to watch,” he said. “The wicket was a little tricky, so I had to pick my battles. I think I did that pretty well until I got out.”

A Night to Remember, But Not the Result RR Wanted

For Rajasthan Royals, the match was bittersweet. Their captain played one of the finest knocks of IPL 2025, achieved a personal milestone that he had once visualized, but victory narrowly escaped their grasp.

“I’ve been telling that to myself, it feels off to give an interview as the losing captain,” Parag concluded. “We weren’t clinical on the field and the consequences are here.”