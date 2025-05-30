The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 witnessed a ruthless display from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who outclassed Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a clinical bowling performance on Thursday. The highly anticipated clash saw RCB's pacers dismantle the PBKS top order, setting the tone for a commanding victory that sealed their spot in the IPL 2025 final.

RJ Mahvash with Shubhankar Mishra at Mullanpur . pic.twitter.com/X5cw81hFHP May 29, 2025

Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal led the charge, snaring two wickets apiece, while veteran swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early in the powerplay to reduce Punjab to a dismal 50/3 inside the first 6.3 overs. The early collapse proved to be a psychological blow from which PBKS never recovered, failing to post a competitive total on a batting-friendly surface in Mullanpur.

Social Media Spotlight: RJ Mahvash's Emotional Reaction Takes Center Stage

Among the crowd, it wasn’t just cricket that caught the attention of fans and media alike. Social media influencer RJ Mahvash, a close friend of Yuzvendra Chahal, was seen supporting Punjab Kings from the stands. Her visible disappointment and emotional demeanor during PBKS’s batting collapse sparked widespread interest, further intensified by ongoing rumors linking her with Chahal.

This wasn’t her first appearance at a PBKS match this season. Mahvash has been seen traveling with the team and frequently spotted with Chahal. Her reaction after Nehal Wadhera’s dismissal by Dayal in the powerplay became symbolic of the heartbreak felt by the Punjab camp and their fans.

Punjab Kings’ Dream Run Hits a Bump

For PBKS, this was a significant setback after an inspiring season under the leadership duo of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer. After topping the league stage and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, expectations were high. Their campaign had seen them overcome heavyweights like Mumbai Indians, signaling a new era of confidence and strategic brilliance.

However, the Qualifier 1 proved a bridge too far. The departure of all-rounder Marco Jansen, who left for South Africa's World Test Championship final preparations, left a hole that replacement Azmatullah Omarzai couldn’t quite fill. The team’s inexperience in high-pressure knockout scenarios was glaring as they failed to handle the RCB onslaught.

Rajat Patidar Returns, Hazlewood Roars Back into Action

Rajat Patidar returned to captain RCB after recovering from a finger injury and made a strategic masterstroke by opting to bowl first on a green-tinged pitch. "The wicket looked hard with a decent grass covering. We wanted to exploit the early movement," he said at the toss.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood made a triumphant return to the XI, replacing Matheesha Pathirana. His spell breathed life into the Bengaluru attack, reminding everyone of his big-match pedigree. Combined with Dayal’s consistency and Bhuvneshwar’s precision, RCB’s pace battery dismantled Punjab’s game plan with surgical precision.

Off-Field Buzz: Chahal-Mahvash Link Sparks Curiosity

The game wasn’t short of off-field drama either. A video resurfaced on social media showing Mahvash entering a hotel believed to be hosting the PBKS squad days before the clash, trying to conceal her identity. The footage has reignited curiosity about her rumored relationship with Chahal.

While neither party has confirmed their status, Mahvash has publicly praised Chahal in past interviews, calling him “kind-hearted and genuinely humble.” The emotional scenes from the stands only added weight to the speculation.

Anushka Sharma Celebrates as RCB March into IPL 2025 Final

On the flip side, the RCB camp was jubilant. Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands cheering for husband Virat Kohli, led the celebrations. Her vibrant energy mirrored RCB's dominant performance as the team moved one step closer to ending their IPL title drought.

While PBKS still have a chance through the second qualifier, the momentum clearly belongs to RCB, whose power-packed performance has sent a strong message to all contenders.