RJ Mahvash Sparks Buzz At IPL 2025 Match, Cheers For Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Dating Rumours - Watch

Tuesday night in Mullanpur wasn’t just about big hits and wickets—it was about a certain viral moment off the field. RJ Mahvash, known for her candid persona and massive social media following, was spotted enthusiastically cheering for Punjab Kings during their high-stakes IPL 2025 league match against Chennai Super Kings. What caught the eyes of fans and cameras alike was her animated celebration after key moments—most notably Priyansh Arya’s stunning century and Rachin Ravindra’s dismissal. Social media lit up as she posted a video on Instagram, captioned, "Go Punjab! You win or you lose. You stars. Doesn’t matter. Go team." As visuals of Mahvash in the stands circulated across Twitter and Instagram, speculation surrounding her rumored relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal resurfaced with new intensity.

Chahal’s Comeback and Mahvash’s Cheers—Coincidence or Chemistry?

Yuzvendra Chahal has been under the media microscope ever since news of his separation from choreographer Dhanashree Verma made headlines. Adding to the intrigue, the Indian leg-spinner was recently spotted watching the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash, further fueling dating rumours. The duo was previously seen in a Christmas photograph together, which quickly went viral, and their Champions Trophy appearance only intensified fan curiosity. Tuesday’s match, with Mahvash cheering passionately for the Punjab Kings—Chahal’s IPL franchise—was seen by many as another chapter in this developing narrative.

“I Am Very Much Single”: Mahvash Clears the Air

Despite the mounting buzz, RJ Mahvash has remained firm in denying the relationship rumours. In a recent podcast appearance, she openly discussed her personal life, saying, “I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time.” The influencer further revealed she doesn’t believe in casual dating and would only consider a relationship if it were leading to marriage. “I don’t go on casual dates. I’m that person like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike,” she quipped. Interestingly, Mahvash also opened up about a past engagement at the age of 19, which she later called off. “Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal,” she added.

Social Media Frenzy: PR Stunt or Genuine Support?

While Mahvash’s Instagram story was intended as a show of support for the Punjab Kings, many users saw it as a subtle nod to Chahal. The speculation sparked further debate on whether the gesture was genuine or a calculated PR move. Mahvash had previously addressed similar chatter with a strong-worded Instagram post, calling the rumours "baseless" and condemning the media's obsession with assigning romantic labels to friendships. “Let people live in peace with their friends and family in tough times,” she wrote.