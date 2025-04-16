RJ Mahvash Sparks Buzz With Emotional Post For Yuzvendra Chahal After PBKS Stun KKR In IPL 2025

In a dramatic twist of events that only the Indian Premier League can script, Yuzvendra Chahal produced a spellbinding performance that turned the tide for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their face-off against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night. But it wasn’t just Chahal’s magical 4/28 that had the internet buzzing — it was also an Instagram story from RJ Mahvash that set social media ablaze. Chahal’s heroics with the ball helped PBKS defend the lowest total ever in a completed 20-over IPL game, as they bundled out KKR for just 95 while defending a modest 111 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. This nail-biting 16-run win not only sent Punjab into the top four of the IPL 2025 table but also added another glittering chapter to Chahal’s already illustrious IPL legacy.

‘Asambhav!’: RJ Mahvash’s Viral Tribute to IPL's Leading Wicket-Taker

Shortly after the match, RJ Mahvash, whose name has been making rounds in connection with Chahal amidst dating rumours, shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring a selfie with the leg-spinner. Her caption read, “What a talented man! Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reason! Asambhav!” The word “Asambhav” — meaning “impossible” — perfectly captured the tone of the evening’s incredible turnaround.

While neither Mahvash nor Chahal has confirmed their relationship, the radio jockey’s public support — especially in light of Chahal’s recent divorce from Dhanashree Verma — has only intensified buzz among fans and media. Social media was quick to decode her message, turning the post into an instant viral moment.

Chahal Shines as Punjab Pulls Off an IPL Miracle

On the field, KKR appeared to be cruising at 62/2 in their chase before Chahal’s leg-spin blitzkrieg dismantled the middle order. With surgical precision, he removed Ajinkya Rahane (LBW), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh (stumped), and Ramandeep Singh (golden duck) — turning the match on its head in just a few overs.

“It was one of the best wins I’ve been part of in the IPL,” Punjab’s head coach Ricky Ponting said post-match, visibly thrilled with his team's comeback.

A late flourish from Andre Russell, who smacked two sixes and a four off Chahal, gave KKR faint hopes. But Punjab's bowling unit held their nerve, with Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen finishing off the resistance and sending Mullanpur into raptures.

KKR’s Collapse and Rahane’s Regret

KKR’s innings unraveled rapidly, with Rahane's decision not to review a questionable LBW call drawing criticism. "I’ll take the blame," Rahane said post-match. “It was missing off stump, but I played the wrong shot.”

Raghuvanshi’s fluent 37 and a 55-run third-wicket stand with Rahane were the only bright spots for Kolkata before Punjab’s bowlers, led by Chahal, swung momentum in their favour.

Punjab's Batting Falters, Bowlers Deliver

Earlier, Harshit Rana’s 3/25 had left PBKS reeling after a quickfire start by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. The duo raced to 39 in just over three overs, but Rana’s double blow — Arya and captain Shreyas Iyer for a duck — ignited a collapse.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine tightened the noose, reducing Punjab to 111 in just 15.3 overs. But little did anyone know that this seemingly paltry total would be more than enough — thanks to a vintage Yuzi Chahal performance.

IPL 2025 Points Table Shake-Up

The result sees Punjab climb into the top four, with four wins in six games, while Kolkata, despite showing early-season dominance, now faces questions about their middle-order frailty and over-reliance on power hitters.

Chahal’s match-winning spell not only cements his place as IPL 2025’s highest wicket-taker so far, but also reignites the conversation around his value in the Indian T20 setup ahead of the Champions Trophy later this year.