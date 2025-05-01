In a night that will be remembered as one of IPL 2025’s most iconic moments, Yuzvendra Chahal rewrote the script in stunning fashion. Under the floodlights of Chepauk, the veteran leg-spinner rolled back the years to dismantle Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a breathtaking four-wicket over, including the first hat-trick of IPL 2025. The 34-year-old, playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), delivered when it mattered the most, turning the tide in the 19th over of CSK's innings. With the home side poised for a strong finish at 184/6, Chahal’s masterclass restricted them to 190 all out, leaving fans—and even the opposition—shell-shocked.

“God Mode On”: RJ Mahvash’s Viral Reaction Goes Global

As Chahal celebrated, so did the internet. Among the loudest voices was none other than RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be romantically linked to the spinner. Taking to Instagram, she posted a now-viral story:

“God mode on kyaaa? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior sir.”

Her heartfelt message mirrored the emotions of fans across platforms, with hashtags like #YuziHatTrick, #GodModeOn, and #PBKSvsCSK dominating trending charts within minutes. Mahvash's support added a personal layer to the story, humanizing the veteran’s triumph and fuelling the buzz around the PBKS-CSK rivalry.

Breaking Down the Hat-Trick: Four Wickets, Six Balls, Pure Genius

It all started innocuously. Chahal’s first ball of the 19th over was a wide—an ominous sign? Not quite. What followed was pure theatre.

Ball 1 (legal): MS Dhoni smashed a six over long-on.

Ball 2: Dhoni tried to replicate the stroke but was caught at long-off.

Ball 3: Deepak Hooda misfired a back-foot drive—caught in the circle by Priyansh Arya.

Ball 4: Anshul Kamboj, the Impact Player, had no answer to a skiddy leg-break—bowled first ball.

Ball 5: Dot.

Ball 6: Noor Ahmad tried to go big, but Marco Jansen calmly took the catch at long-on.

Result? A hat-trick. A four-wicket over. IPL history made.

A Champion’s Mentality: Chahal on Strategy and Celebration

Speaking post-match, Chahal offered rare insight into the mindset behind the moment.

“It was the 19th over, Mahi bhai was there, anything could’ve happened. But my plan was clear—attack the stumps, play the field, and trust the turn,” he said.

He also addressed his meme-inspired celebration:

“I had planned to do that if I got a five-fer or hat-trick. Glad I got the chance today!”

Ripple Effects: CSK Knocked Out of Playoff Contention

Beyond the personal milestone, Chahal’s hat-trick may have ended CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign. The loss marked their fourth straight defeat and mathematically eliminated them from the playoff race—a rare and painful fall for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, moved into fourth place with the win, keeping their playoff hopes alive. While their chase nearly stumbled in the final overs, they scraped through, inspired by their bowling hero.