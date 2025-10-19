RO-KO’s Disastrous Return To ODI Cricket: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fall Cheaply In Perth Against Australia’s Pace Attack

AUS vs IND: The much-anticipated ODI returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned into a nightmare as both senior batters fell cheaply in India’s innings against Australia at the Perth Stadium. The hosts’ pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, dismantled India’s top order, leaving the visitors reeling early in their chase.

Rohit Sharma Falls for 8 on ODI Comeback

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma started with intent, trying to dominate from the outset, but his aggressive approach backfired. Facing Josh Hazlewood, Rohit poked at a delivery pitched on the off stump that slightly moved away. The edge carried safely to debutant Matt Renshaw at second slip. Rohit’s dismissal for 8 runs marked another disappointing start in Australian conditions, as the veteran batter once again struggled against movement off the seam.

Kohli’s Painful Innings

Moments after Rohit’s dismissal, Virat Kohli followed him back to the pavilion for a duck. Returning to ODI cricket after a break, Kohli opened up his stance to access the leg side but misjudged a full delivery from Mitchell Starc. Trying to drive away from his body, he edged the ball to the left of point, where the catch was comfortably taken. The dismissal left India in serious trouble, with Kohli’s 8-ball stay ending without a run.

Shubman Gill Departs Early Too

With both senior players gone, India’s hopes rested on Shubman Gill, but even he couldn’t rescue the innings. Gill, captaining the side, managed just 10 runs before falling to Nathan Ellis, who was bowling his first over. The delivery, a length ball down the leg side, brushed Gill’s bat on the way to wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe, who pulled off a sharp diving catch. Gill’s early exit deepened India’s misery at 27/3 in 10 overs.

Australia’s Bowlers Dominate on Pacy Perth Track

The Australian attack made full use of the bouncy and seaming Perth pitch, exposing India’s technique against the moving ball. Hazlewood’s control, Starc’s swing, and Ellis’s sharp variation ensured relentless pressure from both ends. For India, the middle order now has the challenge of steadying the innings, with Shreyas Iyer (3)* and Axar Patel (1)* at the crease after a short rain delay.

Match Resumes After Rain Interruption

After a brief rain break, play resumed with the match reduced to 49 overs per side, and bowlers allowed a maximum of 9 overs each. However, with India already struggling at 27/3, a major rebuilding effort will be required to post a competitive total against a confident Australian attack.