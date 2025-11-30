The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning a meeting to deliberate on the future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching. According to a report by The Times of India, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar are expected to convene in Ahmedabad after the conclusion of the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit and Virat Yet to Receive Clarity

Currently, Rohit and Virat are active only in ODIs, but neither has received definitive clarity regarding their roles in the national team or their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. With India playing a limited number of one-day matches, it remains uncertain whether the duo can secure a spot in the team for the next one and a half years.

A BCCI source emphasized the importance of clarity, stating, “It is very important that players of Rohit and Kohli's stature are given clarity about what is expected of them and how the current management views their roles. They can't just be playing with uncertainty.”

The source further added, “They did score runs in the third ODI in Australia. But the series was already lost and the match was set up by the bowlers in the first innings. They looked rusty in the first two matches. One can't afford that in every series.”

Rohit ended the Australia ODI series as the top-scorer with 202 runs from three innings, while Virat remained unbeaten on 74 in the final game after being dismissed for ducks in the first two matches.

Potential Participation in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Additionally, reports suggest that the BCCI may advise both Rohit and Virat to feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24. A source commented, “The board would have been pleased if they (Rohit and Virat) had played some cricket in England during the summer. They will be advised to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month.”

With the ODI series against South Africa beginning on November 30, both Rohit and Virat will be part of India’s squad, and their upcoming domestic participation could help them regain rhythm and form ahead of the 2027 World Cup.