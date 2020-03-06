Road Safety World Series 2020: Complete squads and schedule

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will once again come up against each other for a cause when India Legends take on West Indies Legends in the opening clash of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7.

Besides Tendulkar and Lara, some other big names namely Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, West Indies ' Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Australia's Brad Hodge and Brett Lee, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis among others will also feature in the series.

The tournament, which is being conducted in order to raise awareness regarding road safety, will see a total of five teams facing each other once in the round-robin format.

The top two sides after the completion of all matches will square off in the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.

SCHEDULE:

March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune

March 22: Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

SQUADS:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.

All matches will be played from 7:00 p.m onwards. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Jio TV and Voot mobile apps.