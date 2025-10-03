Road To T20 World Cup 2026: Which Teams Can Qualify From East Asia-Pacific? - All You Need To Know

The race for a spot in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is heating up as the East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier kicks off in Oman. Scheduled from October 8 to 17, 2025, this tournament will determine the final three teams that will join the already qualified nations in next year’s global event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

A total of nine teams are competing in the qualifier, divided into three groups:

Group A: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia

Group B: Nepal, Kuwait, Japan

Group C: Oman, Samoa, Papua New Guinea

Each group plays a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. From the Super Six round, the top three teams will earn their spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup, making consistent performance across matches absolutely crucial.

Tournament Schedule

The group stage matches are scheduled as follows:

October 8: Oman vs Samoa (11:30 AM), UAE vs Qatar (4:00 PM), Nepal vs Kuwait (8:30 PM)

October 9: Malaysia vs Qatar (11:30 AM), Kuwait vs Japan (4:00 PM), PNG vs Samoa (8:30 PM)

October 10: UAE vs Malaysia (11:30 AM), Nepal vs Japan (4:00 PM), Oman vs PNG (8:30 PM)

The Super Six round will take place from October 12 to 17 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Notable Highlights

One of the tournament’s major talking points is the inclusion of former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, who will represent Samoa after recently joining the team. Taylor’s vast experience is expected to bolster Samoa’s chances of securing a historic spot in the T20 World Cup.

Path to Qualification

The qualifier’s structure ensures that only the most consistent and skilled teams advance. Every match, from the group stage to the Super Six, carries significant weight in the race for the final three spots. Teams must maintain high performance levels, making strategy, skill, and stamina equally important.

With 21 matches lined up, cricket fans can expect thrilling contests as emerging nations and seasoned players compete for the opportunity to play on the global stage next year. The 2026 T20 World Cup promises to be a showcase of talent, and these qualifiers are the first step for several teams to make their mark.