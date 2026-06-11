Rob Key clarifies why Joe Root replaced Ben Stokes, not Harry Brook for interim role

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key has clarified the decision to appoint Joe Root as interim Test captain in place of Ben Stokes, stating that Harry Brook’s disciplinary record was not the main reason behind the call.

The decision comes ahead of the second Test at The Oval, where regular skipper Ben Stokes is unavailable, prompting discussions over England’s leadership options for the crucial match.

'Not the main reason' behind Brook snub

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Rob Key admitted that Harry Brook’s past disciplinary incidents were part of the discussions, but insisted they were not the main factor behind the decision.

"I think that would be one of them, yeah," Key said when asked about Brook’s previous off-field incident, before adding, "That’s not the main reason, that’s for sure."

He further clarified that the ECB considered multiple factors before finalising Joe Root for the interim role.

Key explained that the demands of Test captaincy and Brook’s workload across formats played a major role in the decision. "I just don’t feel that it is the right time,” Key told the BBC. "The Test captaincy is a massive job, even on an interim basis."

He also highlighted Root’s reliability and experience, saying England are fortunate to have a player who consistently delivers under pressure. "English cricket is incredibly fortunate to have Joe Root," Key said. "Every time you’re 10 for 2, Joe Root is the man that gets England out of a hole."

Brook’s workload a key concern for ECB

Brook, who currently serves as England’s white-ball captain and Test vice-captain, is one of the busiest multi-format players in the squad. ECB officials believe his heavy workload across formats requires careful management to avoid burnout and maintain long-term performance. Key acknowledged that Brook was given the captaincy responsibility earlier than expected due to his rapid rise in international cricket.

Previous incident also considered

Key confirmed that Brook’s past disciplinary issue in New Zealand, where he was fined following a late-night incident, was discussed within the ECB review process.

However, he stressed again that it was not the deciding factor in handing the role to Joe Root.

Joe Root, who has previously led England in Test cricket, was praised for his calm leadership and willingness to step in whenever required. "He doesn’t question anything when you ask him to do something," Key said, underlining his importance to the team setup.

Brook remains key to England setup

Despite being overlooked for the interim Test captaincy, Harry Brook will continue as Test vice-captain and white-ball skipper.

ECB confirmed that Brook remains central to England’s plans across formats, with a packed international schedule ahead involving multiple series.