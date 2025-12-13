Robin Uthappa Questions Sanju Samson Snub After Gill’s Golden Duck Vs South Africa

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has sparked a fresh selection debate following India’s defeat to South Africa in the second T20I, questioning the team management’s decision to persist with Shubman Gill while Sanju Samson continues to remain out of the XI.

India’s top order faltered in the match as Gill was dismissed for a golden duck, adding to his recent struggles since returning as an opener in the T20I setup. The failure once again put the spotlight on India’s batting choices, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup fast approaching.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa highlighted Samson’s impressive run in 2024“Suryakumar [Yadav] said Gill opened the batting before Sanju Samson got the opportunity to open. But once you have him the opportunity, he has got three hundreds in that and has done really well. He’s averaging the second or third highest after Abhishek Sharma. He must be thinking what wrong I have done to not find a spot? Is that communication alive with Sanju Samson, where they’ve said, ‘We are going to try Shubman out for a few games, if it doesn’t work out, you jump straight back in, ’” Uthappa said

The former Indian batter also expressed concerns over Gill’s current approach in T20 cricket, stating that the opener appears to be trying too hard to play aggressively from the outset. Uthappa felt Gill’s strength lies in settling at the crease before accelerating, a method that has brought him success in the past.

With the series finely poised and selection calls under scrutiny, Uthappa’s remarks have reignited discussions around India’s T20 blueprint. As the team looks ahead to the next T20I, the pressure is mounting on the management to strike the right balance between backing talent and rewarding proven performance.

The coming matches could prove decisive in shaping India’s top-order combination as the countdown to the next T20 World Cup continues.