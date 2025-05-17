The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended midway due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, is now set to resume. As the situation between the two nations begins to stabilize, the tournament will recommence with a high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17.

But before the resumption, Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has voiced serious concerns over the growing hostility and toxic behavior among fans of two of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) biggest franchises: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the IPL 2025 season resumes, Uthappa has called for introspection and restraint from fan bases, citing personal experiences and unsettling incidents that have crossed the line of healthy sports rivalry.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa, who has represented both RCB and CSK during his IPL career, revealed that the rivalry between the two teams has taken an ugly turn this season. He recounted troubling scenes where fans mocked players as their team buses left stadiums and even mentioned incidents where women were heckled during confrontations between rival supporters. Uthappa labeled such behavior as “unsavory and uncalled for,” noting that it tarnishes the spirit of the game.

One particular incident that disturbed him was the use of provocative imagery by a section of RCB fans. Supporters were seen wearing white T-shirts with black stripes referencing CSK’s two-year suspension from the IPL, using MS Dhoni’s iconic number 7 jersey, and the word “Thala” in a manner implying imprisonment. “It’s getting a little beyond sport, which concerns me,” Uthappa said. “Because at the end of the day, this is a sport.”

Uthappa’s appeal is a reminder that while team loyalties and rivalries add flavor to the IPL, they should never result in personal attacks or public hostility. The game thrives on passion and emotion, but also demands mutual respect and sportsmanship values that make cricket more than just a competition.

As the tournament enters a crucial phase, Uthappa's message encourages fans to enjoy the spectacle while upholding the dignity and essence of the sport.