Roger Binny’s BCCI Presidency In Jeopardy? Age Cap Clash Sparks Leadership Tug-Of-War

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finds itself at the center of a constitutional conundrum following President Roger Binny’s 70th birthday on July 19. According to the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, no office-bearer is allowed to continue once they hit the age of 70. By that rule, Binny stands disqualified.

And yet, the post hasn’t officially been vacated.

Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, the designated successor under the current guidelines, is reportedly in a holding pattern, awaiting clarity from the BCCI's top brass—many of whom were attending the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore until recently.

Is Binny Disqualified or in a Holding Pattern?

While the constitution appears clear-cut, insiders close to Binny suggest that he might be allowed to continue informally until the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September. Since no official documents need to be signed until then, he could theoretically serve in a caretaker role.

This ambiguity has fueled widespread speculation, with no official word yet from the BCCI itself.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the fact that Binny is currently vacationing on an island in Thailand, celebrating his milestone birthday with family. Sources say he will hold consultations with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and the legal team upon his return.

National Sports Bill Could Change the Game

Enter the National Sports Governance Bill, which could be the lifeline Binny needs.

Set to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the bill proposes raising the age limit for office-bearers in national sports federations from 70 to 75. Crucially, it is expected to override individual federation constitutions—including that of the BCCI.

Under this new legislation, Binny’s age would no longer be a disqualifying factor. Moreover, the bill allows anyone elected at age 69 years and 364 days or younger to complete their full term even if they cross the threshold during their tenure.

Though Binny turned 70 just days ago, the timing of this legislation could potentially grant him a fresh three-year term—if it passes before any leadership change is formalized.

What Happens Now? Leadership Scenarios and Sentiment

The BCCI's internal discussions are reportedly weighing two immediate options:

Appoint Rajeev Shukla as interim president until the AGM in September.

Wait for the Sports Bill to be passed and re-validate Binny’s continuation.

There’s also an emotional and symbolic factor at play. A growing sentiment within the BCCI hierarchy suggests the role of president should remain with a former India cricketer. Both Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny fit that mold, and this could heavily influence future selections.

However, with no public comment from Binny or the BCCI as yet, speculation continues to mount.

Expert Take: Why This Matters for Indian Cricket

This isn't just a procedural hiccup—it’s a defining moment for Indian cricket governance.

Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning hero and a respected administrator, brought continuity and calm during his tenure. A premature end to his presidency could disrupt ongoing strategic planning, especially with the Champions Trophy and the next ICC cycle on the horizon.

At the same time, the looming Sports Bill may herald a shift in how sports administration is governed in India, bringing uniformity and modernity to outdated federation laws.