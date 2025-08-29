Roger Binny Steps Down as BCCI President; This Person Appointed Interim Chief

In a notable development in Indian cricket administration, former all-rounder Roger Binny has stepped down from his role as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports by Dainik Jagran, senior board official and current Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has been named the interim President. Binny took charge of the position in October 2022, succeeding Sourav Ganguly. He recently turned 70 on July 19, 2025, and as per the BCCI’s constitution, any office-bearer who reaches the age of 70 is no longer eligible to continue in their role. Shukla, aged 65, who has been serving as BCCI Vice-President since 2020, will manage the board's day-to-day affairs until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), likely scheduled for September. A permanent decision on the next full-time BCCI President will be made at the AGM based on consensus among state units.

Interestingly, an earlier report suggested that Binny might have continued until the next board meeting due to the recently passed National Sports Bill, which raises the age limit for office-bearers in national sports federations to 75, provided no such restriction is imposed by the global governing body. However, the BCCI constitution upholds the 70-year age cap for now, and its legal team is reviewing the new Bill. “The national sports bill has just been passed, so, we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision,” a BCCI source commented.

Roger Binny, a vital member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad and the highest wicket-taker in that tournament with 18 wickets, has served Indian cricket in many capacities, including coaching the U-19 team to a World Cup title in 2000, working as a selector, and presiding over the Karnataka State Cricket Association. His leadership tenure at BCCI comes at a critical time with preparations underway for the Asia Cup and the growing anticipation of cricket’s return to the Olympics in 2028.

Rajeev Shukla, a seasoned administrator and former IPL governing council member, now steps in to steer the board through this transitional phase, with the focus on stabilizing operations and handling pressing issues like securing new sponsorship after the termination of Dream11’s contract.

