Rohit, Sachin, Kallis Snubbed As AB de Villers Picks His World XI, Did He Pick Virat?

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has announced his all-time World XI while leading the South Africa Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The selection has sparked conversation among fans worldwide, especially because some of the most celebrated cricketers in history were left out of the lineup. De Villiers' World XI includes just two Indian players, his former RCB teammate and bestfriend Virat Kohli and former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. Notably, iconic players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and Jasprit Bumrah were excluded. Tendulkar’s omission, in particular, has left many fans surprised considering his legendary status and record-breaking career. Considering his longevity and legacy Sachin makes the automatic cut in every World 11 if ever made debated fans.

His 11

At the top of the order, de Villiers selected Graeme Smith and Matthew Hayden as openers, followed by Australian great Ricky Ponting at number three. The middle-order features Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. Dhoni is positioned at number seven as the team’s wicketkeeper. The bowling lineup includes two fast bowlers, Mitchell Johnson and Mohammad Asif, alongside two legendary spinners, Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Glenn McGrath has been named as the 12th man. No designated all-rounders were picked, which limits the side to four specialist bowlers, relying on part-time options like Kohli, Williamson, and Smith to contribute with the ball.

One of the most debated selections was Mohammad Asif, a former Pakistani pacer known for his remarkable skills but also for being banned in 2010 due to involvement in a spot-fixing scandal. Despite his troubled past, de Villiers included him in the playing eleven, acknowledging his talent with the ball.

Another big surprise was the exclusion of South African legend Jacques Kallis, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. The absence of any players from England or the West Indies also raised eyebrows, especially as legends like Brian Lara were left out. De Villiers’ World XI reflects a bold and personal take on cricketing greatness, sparking passionate discussions among fans and experts alike. ABD is currently playing the World Championship of Legends in England leading the South Africa Champions