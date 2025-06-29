Advertisement
Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Share Emotional Video Marking 1 Year Of T20 World Cup Glory – WATCH

On the first anniversary of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share emotional tribute videos, reliving the iconic moment that ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Image Credit: X

Exactly one year ago, on June 29, 2024, India scripted history by winning their second T20 World Cup title, bringing immense joy to millions of fans. After more than a decade of near misses and heartbreaks, the Men in Blue finally lifted an ICC trophy, an emotional moment for the entire nation.

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, the Indian team showed exceptional grit, unity, and passion throughout the tournament. Every player stepped up when it mattered most, from Virat Kohli’s match-winning 76 in the final to Rohit’s consistent brilliance with the bat across matches. It was a team effort in the truest sense, where belief, hunger, and hard work merged to create a champion side.

As the nation celebrates one year of that unforgettable triumph, Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, reflecting on what it meant for him to lift the cup as the captain of India. The montage captured his emotions, dressing room scenes, fan celebrations, and the weight of the legacy he carried and fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, the hero of the final over, also posted an emotional video on his official handle. His calm and composed last over against a dangerous David Miller proved decisive in sealing the title. In his message, Hardik reflected on the criticism he faced during the IPL season and how he chose to respond through performance, not words. “Let the bat and ball do the talking,” his video caption read, echoing the spirit of a true sportsman.

These heartfelt videos from two of India's key stars have reignited memories of that magical night in Barbados, reminding fans once again of the glory, the tears, and the pride that came with being World Champions. 

