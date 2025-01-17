Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Train Together Under Lights Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The excitement surrounding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is reaching a fever pitch, especially with the announcement of Team India’s squad just around the corner. Among the key players expected to feature prominently in the squad are none other than the stalwart captain, Rohit Sharma, and the dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Recently, a viral video surfaced, showcasing the duo in a high-intensity training session at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, under the lights. It was a sight that cricket fans couldn’t stop talking about, with Rohit focusing on his batting and Hardik rolling his arm over in the nets. This video has only amplified the anticipation for India’s performance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya Practicing together ahead of Champions Trophy



Reliance Corporate Park Navi Mumbai

Rohit Sharma: A Formidable Force in the Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma, India’s dependable opening batter, has often been the cornerstone of his team’s batting line-up. However, his recent dip in form during the five-match Test series against Australia has left fans and analysts alike wondering if the 37-year-old can return to his old self. But the video from Navi Mumbai gives fans a glimpse of the Rohit Sharma we all know – the one who can destroy bowling attacks and dictate terms with his elegant strokes. His presence in the Champions Trophy squad is unquestionable, and if his training sessions are any indication, the “Hitman” is gearing up for another stellar tournament.

Hardik Pandya: The All-Rounder Who Keeps Delivering

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, has been one of the most exciting players in Indian cricket in recent years. Known for his explosive batting and handy medium-fast bowling, Hardik has grown into a key all-rounder for India, especially in limited-overs formats. In the viral video, Hardik looked in fine rhythm, bowling with precision and intensity. With the Champions Trophy less than a month away, Hardik’s role as a multi-dimensional player will be crucial for India’s success. His experience, having been part of the 2017 Champions Trophy team, will be invaluable as India aims to claim its third title in this prestigious tournament.

A Glimpse into India’s Champions Trophy Squad Preparations

India’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is expected to feature some of the best talents in world cricket. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to officially announce the squad, the inclusion of players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya seems inevitable. The Champions Trophy, which is set to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Dubai, marks the return of this prestigious tournament after an eight-year hiatus. With India as one of the favorites, the preparations for the tournament are already in full swing. Both Sharma and Pandya have been seen in intense training sessions across various venues in Mumbai, including the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where Rohit joined Mumbai's Ranji team for a session on January 14.

Hardik Pandya: T20I Focus

While the focus is on the Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya’s immediate assignment will be the five-match T20I series against England. Scheduled to begin on January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, this series is a perfect opportunity for Hardik to fine-tune his skills ahead of the global tournament. As part of the 15-member squad announced for the series, Hardik’s inclusion signals his importance in the limited-overs format, particularly with the T20 World Cup 2024 behind us and the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in the Ranji Trophy?

An interesting subplot to the preparation saga is Rohit’s potential participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Rohit, who last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, has not confirmed whether he will take the field for Mumbai in their upcoming match against Jammu & Kashmir. His decision to train with Mumbai’s Ranji squad could signal a possible comeback in domestic cricket, but with the Champions Trophy approaching, his availability for the match remains uncertain.