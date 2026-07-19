/Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli create history, become 1st Indian pair to play 400 international matches together

In a landmark moment for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli etched their names into the history books during the third ODI against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The veteran duo of Rohit and Virat became the first Indian pair to feature in 400 international matches together, a testament to their longevity, consistency, and enduring partnership that has defined an era for Indian cricket.
The latest landmark further cements the legacy of Rohit and Virat as the twin pillars of Indian cricket over the last two decades. They had previously eclipsed the long-standing Indian record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who represented India together in 391 matches.
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Entering Elite Global Company
While Rohit and Kohli stand at the pinnacle of Indian cricket partnerships, they now join a highly exclusive global club. The all-time world record is held by Sri Lankan icons Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who played a staggering 550 international matches together.
Most International Matches Played Together As A Pair
Rank Players Country Matches
1. Kumar Sangakkara/Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 550
2. Tillakaratne Dilshan/Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 426
3. Kumar Sangakkara/Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 418
4. Sanath Jayasuriya/Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 408
5. Jacques Kallis/Mark Boucher South Africa 407
6. Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli India 400*
7. Sachin Tendulkar/Rahul Dravid India 391
8. Sanath Jayasuriya/Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 391
A Partnership Like No Other
Since making their respective international debuts - Rohit Sharma in 2007 and Virat Kohli in 2008 - the duo has formed the backbone of India's golden generation.
They have celebrated major triumphs together, including the 2024 T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and countless bilateral series victories. As a direct batting duo, they also recently crossed the monumental milestone of 8,000 partnership runs in international cricket.
While both have retired from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on ODIs in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, their synergy remains unmatched.
Amidst ongoing speculation regarding transitions and the future setup of the team, Rohit and Virat's 400th appearance together at the "Home of Cricket" serves as a poignant reminder of an era of unprecedented batting dominance.
Playing XIs For IND vs ENG 3rd ODI
England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the series-deciding third ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue.
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