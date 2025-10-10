Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy; BCCI Sents Clear Message

In a major development ahead of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand, veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly set to feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The two icons are expected to return to domestic cricket after a long gap, aligning with the BCCI’s renewed emphasis on players maintaining match fitness through domestic tournaments.

Agarkar’s Domestic Cricket Mandate

According to reports, BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has encouraged senior players to actively participate in domestic competitions when available. With both Rohit and Kohli rested following the South Africa tour, their inclusion in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is seen as an important step to fine-tune their form ahead of the high-profile New Zealand ODIs in January 2026.

Agarkar’s message to players has been clear: consistent match practice through domestic cricket is essential to stay sharp and prepared for international challenges. This policy aims to bring uniformity between senior and emerging players when it comes to domestic participation.

Preparing for New Zealand Series

India’s last ODI assignment for 2025 ends on December 6 in South Africa, with the first ODI against New Zealand scheduled for January 11, 2026. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins in mid-December, perfectly fits into that window.

Both players are likely to represent their respective state sides; Rohit Sharma for Mumbai and Virat Kohli for Delhi, and are expected to feature in at least two to three matches before rejoining the national setup. Their appearances will not only boost their teams but also draw massive attention to the domestic circuit.

A Return to Domestic Roots

If confirmed, this will mark a rare domestic appearance for both stalwarts. Kohli last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the early 2010s, while Rohit’s participation has also been limited due to his national and IPL commitments. Their return would provide a huge morale boost to younger domestic players who will get an opportunity to share the field with India’s biggest stars.

If all goes as planned, this will mark a return to where it all began for India’s most celebrated batting duo, a full-circle moment that blends legacy with purpose.