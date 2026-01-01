Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s ICC Rankings: How The Indian Greats Rose From 2024 To 2025

Indian batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again underlined their longevity and consistency at the highest level as both finished among the top-ranked ODI batters in the world in 2025. Their rise in the ICC rankings came despite limited ODI action in the previous year, showcasing their enduring class and impact whenever they step onto the field.

A Quiet 2024 in Terms of ODIs

The 2024 calendar year saw very little 50-over cricket for India. The Men in Blue played just one ODI series, a three-match contest against Sri Lanka away from home, which India lost 2-0. As a result, opportunities to score ranking points were limited for top-order batters.

During that series, Rohit Sharma scored two half-centuries and finished the year with 157 runs, while Virat Kohli managed 58 runs, with a highest score of 24. Despite the lack of matches, both players remained inside the top tier of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

At the end of 2024:

Babar Azam topped the ICC ODI rankings with 795 points

Rohit Sharma stood second with 765 points

Shubman Gill was third with 763 points

Virat Kohli occupied fourth place with 746 points

Their high rankings despite limited game time highlighted the consistency both Indian stars had shown over the years.

A Strong Comeback in 2025

The 2025 season marked a resurgence for Indian cricket in the ODI format. With more international fixtures on the calendar, Rohit and Kohli made the most of their opportunities.

Rohit became the top-ranked ODI batter for the first time in his career in late October 2025. This came after he struck a 77 and then an unbeaten 121 against Australia.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, also enjoyed a stellar year. He ended the year as the highest ODI run-scorer for India with 651 runs, and overseas series saw him rise to second place in the ICC ODI rankings, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest limited-overs batters of all time.

Experience and Consistency Define Their Legacy

The movement of both players up the rankings in 2025 reflected not just form, but longevity and adaptability. At a time when many contemporaries have faded, Rohit and Kohli continued to dominate elite bowling attacks, setting benchmarks for consistency and professionalism.

With both players still central to India’s ODI setup, their rise in the ICC rankings serves as a reminder of the value of experience in international cricket.