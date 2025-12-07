Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Set For Comeback: Here’s When They Will Play Next For India

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action after their impactful performances in India’s ODI series win over South Africa.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Set For Comeback: Here’s When They Will Play Next For IndiaImage Credit:- X

After guiding India to a dominant ODI series win over South Africa, questions have emerged about when senior superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will next feature in international cricket. Fans can finally breathe easy, as both stalwarts are set to return to action soon. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have enjoyed a remarkable 2025 in ODI cricket. Their retirement from Test cricket in May had sparked speculation about their ODI future, but those doubts have quickly faded. Rohit silenced critics with a Player of the Series performance against Australia, while Kohli followed suit with his own award-winning display against South Africa at home.

Return Expected in January 2026

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to feature in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on January 11, 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Since both players have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, their full attention now remains on ODI cricket as India prepares for key global events ahead. Their comeback will bring vital experience, stability, and leadership to a squad that continues to integrate young talents.

What’s next after the New Zealand series?

Following the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, the duo will be handed a break, as the T20 World Cup will begin in February. After that, they will be seen playing in the IPL and following which, another ODI series against England, starting July 14. That series is going to be of extreme importance for both cricketers, as the road to the World Cup 2027 will begin from the England tour. 

With India kicking off 2026 against a top-quality opponent like New Zealand, the presence of Rohit and Kohli is set to boost confidence in the camp as well as excitement among supporters.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

