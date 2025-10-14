Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Shine In Australia, Expect Kohli To Score At Least Two Hundreds: Harbhajan Singh

IND vs AUS: India prepares for their much-anticipated tour of Australia starting October 19, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his excitement about seeing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action. Both stalwarts last featured for India during the Champions Trophy 2025 before retiring from Test cricket. Their return for the ODI series has already created a buzz among fans, with Harbhajan confident that the duo will play pivotal roles.

‘Don’t Question Kohli’s Fitness’: Harbhajan

Speaking on JioHotstar, Harbhajan Singh dismissed any concerns over Kohli’s fitness, calling him a “guru” in physical conditioning.“Please don’t ask any questions about Virat’s fitness. When it comes to fitness, he’s a guru. Everyone follows what he does,” Harbhajan said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“There’s absolutely no concern about Kohli’s fitness; he’s fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him. In today’s international cricket, he’s arguably the fittest player out there.”

Harbhajan further expressed his admiration for Kohli’s commitment and drive, saying that the Indian batter still has plenty to offer in ODIs. He added that Kohli could have easily continued to dominate Test cricket for another four to five years.

Rohit and Kohli Tipped to Shine Down Under

The former India off-spinner also believes that both Rohit and Kohli will thrive in Australian conditions. He highlighted Kohli’s impressive record in Australia, where he has scored 1,327 runs in 29 matches at an average of over 51.

“He’s now heading to Australia, his favourite place to bat, and I’m sure he’ll once again show his mettle there,” said Harbhajan. “We’ve seen him score tons of runs in those conditions before, and I believe he’ll do it again. The same goes for Rohit; I’m looking forward to both these legends scoring heavily for India and helping the team win matches.”

‘Hope Kohli Gets at Least Two Hundreds’

Harbhajan, known for his candid opinions, expressed hope that Kohli would produce at least two centuries in three matches during the ODI series.

“Some players thrive when things get difficult; that’s when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that’s what sets him apart,” he added. “Australia is his favourite hunting ground, and now he’s making his comeback after the IPL. I’m really looking forward to seeing him bat in those three ODIs, and hopefully, he gets at least two centuries for India.”

A Promising Return Ahead

With the Australia tour marking Kohli and Rohit’s return to international cricket, fans are eager to witness the iconic duo once again leading India’s charge. Both players have been training intensively and are determined to make a strong statement ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan’s words echo the sentiments of millions of cricket fans anticipation, belief, and the hope that India’s two greatest modern batters will deliver another memorable chapter Down Under.