Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

The decision comes following a high-level meeting held by the selectors in Mumbai on Monday, where Rohit Sharma’s future as Test captain was discussed in depth. Amid growing concerns over his recent red-ball form, the selectors were reportedly inclined to make a leadership change ahead of the England tour.

Rohit confirmed the development by posting a story on social media, announcing his retirement from Test Cricket.

The BCCI is expected to make an official announcement soon, and discussions are ongoing regarding who will take over the Test captaincy.

