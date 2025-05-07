Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2897495https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rohit-sharma-announces-retirement-from-test-cricket-captaincy-2897495.html
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA TEST RETIREMENT

Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

After discussions with selectors, Rohit Sharma has officially stepped down from Test Cricket

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Image Credit: X

The decision comes following a high-level meeting held by the selectors in Mumbai on Monday, where Rohit Sharma’s future as Test captain was discussed in depth. Amid growing concerns over his recent red-ball form, the selectors were reportedly inclined to make a leadership change ahead of the England tour.

Rohit confirmed the development by posting a story on social media, announcing his retirement from Test Cricket. 

The BCCI is expected to make an official announcement soon, and discussions are ongoing regarding who will take over the Test captaincy.

MORE To Follow: 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK