Rohit Sharma Answers BCCI’s Call, Confirms Vijay Hazare Trophy Return As Virat Kohli Stays Silent

In a major development that has stirred the Indian cricket fraternity, Rohit Sharma has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, following the BCCI’s stern directive that senior players must play domestic cricket to remain eligible for Team India’s ODI selection. The decision comes amid growing scrutiny over the future of India’s senior-most stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have both retired from Tests and T20 Internationals to focus exclusively on the 50-over format.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Rohit has officially informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for the tournament, which begins on December 24. His commitment aligns with the board’s push to keep India’s top players match-fit and in touch with the domestic circuit ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli’s Silence Raises Questions Over ODI Future

While Rohit’s decision has been welcomed as a positive signal, Virat Kohli’s availability remains uncertain. The 37-year-old, who currently resides in London, has reportedly not communicated his plans to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

This silence has fuelled speculation about his future in the 50-over format. Despite being one of the most successful ODI batters of all time, Kohli’s recent form — including two ducks and one fifty in the Australia series — has sparked conversations about whether he still sees himself in India’s long-term ODI plans.

Sources within the BCCI confirmed that both players have been clearly told that domestic performances will influence their ODI selection. “As they have retired from two formats, it’s crucial that they stay match-ready through domestic cricket,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

BCCI’s Strong Stance: No Exceptions for Big Names

The current BCCI administration, led by Jay Shah and selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, has been vocal about re-establishing the importance of domestic cricket. Agarkar, who has long advocated for this policy, recently reiterated:

“We made it clear that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way to stay sharp and competitive if you’ve had a long enough break.”

The board’s renewed focus aims to strengthen the domestic structure, ensure player workload management, and create a transparent pathway for selection — regardless of stature. The message is clear: no player, not even legends like Rohit or Kohli, will be exempt from the domestic grind.

Rohit’s Commitment Impresses Selectors

Rohit Sharma’s willingness to don the Mumbai jersey once again — possibly even for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy beginning November 26 — underscores his dedication to the national cause. The 38-year-old, who last featured in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year after nearly a decade, has been training at Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy to fine-tune his fitness and rhythm.

Selectors view Rohit’s proactive stance as a leadership benchmark for younger cricketers. His recent ODI performances against Australia — a half-century and a brilliant century — reaffirmed his ability to perform at the highest level despite long breaks between international series.