Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve THIS Massive Feat In Australia

Rohit’s Composed Knock Anchors India’s Innings

After a shaky start that saw India lose early wickets, Rohit Sharma provided the much-needed stability. The skipper played a controlled and well-paced innings of 73 runs off 97 balls, mixing patience with his signature timing. His innings featured elegant strokes through cover and midwicket, displaying the class that has made him one of the modern era’s finest ODI openers.

Rohit built crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, helping India recover before falling to Mitchell Starc, who had him caught by Josh Hazlewood at long-on. Despite his dismissal, Rohit’s knock ensured India posted a competitive total and regained momentum after an early collapse.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Milestone Moment

The former Indian captain needed just two runs coming into the contest to cross 1,000 ODI runs in Australia, and he accomplished the feat in trademark fashion, guiding India through the early stages of their innings with composure and precision. This achievement makes Rohit the first-ever Indian batter to score 1,000 ODI runs on Australian soil, a record that neither Sachin Tendulkar nor Virat Kohli managed to attain. The milestone underlines his dominance in Australian conditions, often regarded as one of the toughest environments for visiting batters.

Consistency Down Under: Rohit’s Love Affair with Australia

Rohit Sharma’s record in Australia has always been impressive. From his memorable centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground to his dominant performances in World Cups, he has consistently stood out as India’s most reliable batter in Australian conditions. With this milestone, Rohit not only becomes the first Indian to reach 1,000 ODI runs in Australia but also joins a select list of visiting batters who have achieved this feat, including legends like AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara, and Hashim Amla.

India's First Innings

India concluded their innings at 264 for 9, a total that appears competitive. Having been inserted to bat, India found it tough in the powerplay phase as the Australian pacers, much like in the first ODI, were on point. Bartlett struck early, dismissing Gill and Kohli in the same over to put the hosts on top. Hazlewood bowled superbly but remained wicketless despite consistent pressure.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer weathered the early storm, forming a century stand that steadied the innings. The momentum shifted with the arrival of spin, and batting began to look easier. However, Marsh switched back to pace, and Starc broke the threatening partnership by sending Rohit back. Soon after, India lost both their set batters, as Zampa removed Iyer and later claimed four wickets in total, including the dismissals of Axar and NKR in one decisive over.

At 226 for 8, India seemed in danger of folding quickly, but Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh stitched together a valuable 37-run partnership for the ninth wicket.