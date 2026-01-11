Advertisement
NewsCricketRohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayles Record, Becomes Highest Six-Hitter Among Openers In ODI Cricket History
ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Becomes Highest Six-Hitter Among Openers In ODI Cricket History

India’s charismatic batter Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday, becoming the opener with the most sixes in ODI cricket, during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Becomes Highest Six-Hitter Among Openers In ODI Cricket HistoryPic credit: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, the veteran India batter created history on Sunday by surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the opener with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit achieved this monumental feat during the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara.

Chasing a target of 301 runs, Rohit opened the innings with captain Shubman Gill. After a slow start, the 38-year-old hit the first maximum in the sixth over against Ben Foulkes.

The former captain continued his momentum in the next over and sent Kyle Jamieson’s back-of-a-length delivery into the stands to claim his 329th six as an opener. Rohit has now hit 329 sixes as an opener in ODIs, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 328 maximums to his name.  

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Head Coaches For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Ashish Nehra, Ricky Ponting And... Check Full List

A Tale of Two Titans

While Gayle took 284 innings to set his mark of 328 maximums at the top of the order, Rohit achieved the feat in just 191 innings - a staggering 93 fewer outings. This efficiency highlights the "Hitman’s" evolution from a middle-order talent to arguably the most dangerous openers in white-ball history.

Player                                   Sixes as Opener

Rohit Sharma (IND)                   329

Chris Gayle (WI)                        328

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)              263

Martin Guptill (NZ)                  174

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)             167

Breaking the 650-Barrier 

The record was part of a double-milestone evening for the Indian captain. With his second six of the match, Rohit also became the first player in history to hit 650 sixes in international cricket (combined across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is).

Rohit, however, was not able to convert the early start into a big innings as he got out in the ninth over off Kyle Jamieson’s ball. He scored 26 runs off 29 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

The Indian star had already broken Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes ((357* and counting) in ODI cricket last year during the South Africa series.

Rohit was in great touch last year as well. The right-hander slammed 650 runs in 14 ODI innings from as many matches, with one not out. His personal best was 121 not out. He is currently the number one batter in the ICC rankings. 

Live Tv

