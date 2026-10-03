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Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest to 10,000 ODI runs as opener

Rohit Sharma became the fourth batter in ODI history to complete 10,000 runs as an opener during the third ODI against West Indies. The India star reached the landmark in 202 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 214 innings.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest to 10,000 ODI runs as opener
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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