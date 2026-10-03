/Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest to 10,000 ODI runs as opener

Rohit Sharma continued his remarkable run in ODI cricket as the veteran India opener created history during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday.
The 39-year-old became only the fourth batter in ODI history to complete 10,000 runs as an opener, achieving the landmark in just 202 innings. Rohit surpassed the previous record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the milestone in 214 innings.
Rohit needed just two runs to enter the elite list and reached the milestone during his 92-run knock against the West Indies. He joined Tendulkar, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and West Indies great Chris Gayle among batters with 10,000 or more ODI runs as openers. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer among ODI openers with 15,310 runs, followed by Jayasuriya with 12,740 and Gayle with 10,179.
Rohit's latest achievement came just days after he scored a century in the second ODI against the West Indies. He had also crossed the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket during that innings.
Coming into the third ODI, Rohit was in excellent touch after scoring 101 in the second match in Guwahati. With India losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early, the experienced opener once again took responsibility at the top of the order.
Rohit scored 92 runs before being dismissed by Keemo Paul, missing out on consecutive ODI centuries by just eight runs. He shared a 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad to help India recover after losing two early wickets.
India entered the final ODI with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first two matches in Trivandrum and Guwahati.
Rohit's 10,000 ODI runs as an opener came in his 202nd innings at the top of the order, making him the fastest batter to reach the landmark. Tendulkar had previously held the record after reaching 10,000 runs as an opener in 214 innings. Gayle took 268 innings, while Jayasuriya reached the mark in 303 innings.
The milestone adds another major record to Rohit's ODI career as he continues to feaure for India in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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