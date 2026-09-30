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Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes second fastest to 12,000 ODI runs after Virat Kohli

Needing 73 runs ahead of the fixture to breach the 12,000 ODI run milestone, Rohit Sharma delivered a trademark display of early restraint followed by effortless strokeplay, bringing up his half-century in just 32 deliveries before smoothly nudging past the 12,000-run mark.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes second fastest to 12,000 ODI runs after Virat Kohli
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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