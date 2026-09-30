India's veteran opener Rohit Sharma added another monumental chapter to his one-day international legacy on Wednesday by becoming the second-fastest batter in ODI history to score 12,000 runs, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s long-held mark and joining Virat Kohli in an exclusive Indian club. The landmark arrived for Rohit during India's second ODI clash against the West Indies at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
Needing 73 runs ahead of the fixture to breach the milestone, Rohit delivered a trademark display of early restraint followed by effortless strokeplay, bringing up his half-century in just 32 deliveries before smoothly nudging past the 12,000-run mark.
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Rohit reached the 12,000-run milestone in his 282nd ODI innings (290 matches), leapfrogging Tendulkar, who took 300 innings to scale the summit.
The 39-year-old Rohit now sits second only to his compatriot Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in 242 innings.
Batter Innings Taken Matches
Virat Kohli (IND) 242 251
Rohit Sharma (IND) 282 290
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 300 309
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 314 323
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 336 359
An Exclusive Club
With this milestone, Rohit became only the third Indian batter - after Tendulkar and Kohli - and the seventh cricketer overall to enter the 12,000-run ODI club, joining an esteemed group that includes Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene.
What makes Rohit's climb particularly notable is the trajectory of his career. Having started in the middle order, his white-ball fortunes transformed when he was promoted to open the batting during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
Since that positional shift, the right-hander has collected 34 centuries, 62 half-centuries, and an unmatched three ODI double-centuries - including the format's all-time highest individual score of 264.
Despite entering the twilight of his international career, the veteran has made it clear that his hunger remains undiminished. Having steered India to the final of the 2023 World Cup, Rohit continues to anchor the top order with an eye on the 2027 tournament, demonstrating that even with records tumbling behind him, his focus remains firmly on the road ahead.
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