Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s ODI Sixes Record, Afridi Says ‘Knew One Day, Rohit Would...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi reacted with grace after Rohit Sharma surpassed his long standing world record for the most sixes in one day international cricket. Afridi, who made power hitting a hallmark of his career and finished with 351 sixes, reflected on the milestone while also recalling his early impressions of Rohit during their time together at the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. He said he had sensed back then that the young Mumbai batter was destined for greatness.

Rohit went past Afridi’s tally of 351 sixes during India’s ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30. The record had stood firm for 15 years and symbolised Afridi’s own fearless style and impact on limited overs batting.

ALSO READ - Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction (2008–2025) : From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant; Check Full List

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Heading into the match, Rohit needed just three sixes to break the record, yet what stood out was the ease with which he crossed the landmark. A trademark pull shot off Marco Jansen sent the historic six soaring over the boundary, sparking loud celebrations from the packed JSCA Stadium.

Reacting to the achievement, Afridi expressed happiness at seeing Rohit reach the milestone.

“Records are meant to be broken, and this too is now better,” Afridi told Telecom Asia Sport.

“I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record. During Deccan Chargers practice sessions, I watched him bat and his class impressed me. I knew that one day Rohit would play for India, and he has proved himself as a classy batter.”

DC Teammates

Rohit and Afridi shared the dressing room during the first IPL season, playing nine matches together for the now defunct Deccan Chargers. Across those games, the duo collectively struck 19 sixes for the franchise.

Even before landing his first IPL contract, Rohit had already left an impression on the international stage. At just 20 years of age, he was part of India’s victorious campaign in the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni. Rohit scored 88 runs in four matches, including a crucial half century against South Africa in a must win encounter.

The statistics underline why both players are regarded as match winners. Rohit now has 355 sixes in 271 ODI innings, while Afridi ended his career with 351 sixes from 369 innings. However, the context of Afridi’s era is also significant. He played at a time when boundaries were bigger, bats were less advanced and the contest between bat and ball was more even. In many ways, Afridi was a pioneer of modern power hitting long before it became a tactical norm.

Rohit still has the chance to push his tally beyond 400 sixes, with the 38 year old keen on featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. After retiring from Test cricket earlier this year, there were questions around whether he could cope with the demands of focusing on a single format. In response, Rohit has worked extensively on his fitness, shedding more than 10 kilograms and staying sharp to meet the demands of white ball cricket.

Since returning to competitive action on India’s tour of Australia in October, Rohit has scored 348 runs in six matches, including one century and three half centuries. His performances have silenced doubts and sent a clear message that he remains firmly in the race for a place in the World Cup, scheduled to be played in two years.

Rohit Sharma has successfully retained his No.1 spot in the Updated ODI Rankings.