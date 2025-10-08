Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence After Captaincy Snub, Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Australia Tour

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has finally broken his silence after being replaced as India’s ODI captain, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming Australia series. The veteran opener spoke candidly during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, where he shared his thoughts on facing one of India’s toughest rivals.

Rohit, known for his calm yet determined approach, reflected on the challenge of playing in Australia.

“I love playing against Australia, I love going there. People in Australia love cricket a lot,” said Rohit, highlighting his admiration for the country’s passion for the sport.

He added that competing against Australia always brings out the best in him and the team.

“Australia is a different challenge every time we play there. Having been there several times, I understand what to expect. Hopefully, we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do, get the result in our favour,” he added.

Focus beyond captaincy: Rohit’s message of resilience

Even after being replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain, Rohit’s composure and commitment stood out. His appearance at the awards event sent a strong message, that his passion for representing India remains undiminished.

Observers noted that the 37-year-old looked fitter and more motivated than ever, indicating a renewed focus on personal performance rather than leadership roles. His presence and demeanour symbolised experience, maturity, and a readiness to continue contributing to the team in any capacity.

A new chapter for Team India

As India gears up for the ODI series against Australia starting October 19, Rohit’s leadership experience will still be vital in guiding the younger players. His bond with head coach Gautam Gambhir and his understanding of Australian conditions could prove crucial in helping India start their tour on a high note.

While the captaincy baton has passed to Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma’s first reaction showed why he remains one of India’s most respected figures, a player who leads through example, even without the official title.