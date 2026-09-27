/Rohit Sharma breaks silence amidst retirement rumours says, 'Thought will never cross my mind that business I had is finished'

Rohit Sharma has once again made his intentions surrounding the 2027 ODI World Cup clear, putting the focus firmly on his future in the 50 over format as questions continue to surround his international career. The veteran India opener is set to return to action on Sunday, September 27, when India begin their three match ODI series against West Indies in Trivandrum. The series is part of India's preparations for the 2027 World Cup, with Rohit and Virat Kohli remaining part of the ODI setup despite having stepped away from Test and T20I cricket. The BCCI's latest squad announcement includes Rohit in India's ODI team, with Shubman Gill named captain.
Rohit's latest comments, however, provide perhaps his clearest indication yet of where his mind is heading.
Speaking to JioHotstar, the former India captain dismissed the idea that he considers his ODI journey complete while he remains an active cricketer.
'The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you’re playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I’m looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me,' Rohit said on JioHotstar.
For Rohit, the World Cup is not simply another tournament on the calendar. He highlighted the distinct demands of an ICC event, where teams encounter unfamiliar opponents and different playing conditions.
'When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge,' he added.
A Future Still Under Discussion
The remarks arrive at a time when speculation over Rohit's place in India's ODI plans has refused to disappear. During India's bilateral ODI series in England earlier this year, reports claimed that the selection panel had informed Rohit that it intended to move on from him after the tour. The third ODI at Lord's was subsequently viewed as a possible final appearance for him in an India shirt.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly rejected those claims, while Rohit produced a response of his own with the bat.
He smashed 138 off 110 balls at Lord's, with his innings containing 17 fours and five sixes. The knock made him the first Indian men's batter to score an ODI century at the iconic venue, although India eventually went down by 27 runs. ICC also confirmed the 138 off 110 performance and the 27 run defeat.
World Cup Ambition Continues
Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, meaning ODI cricket is now his only international format. His commitment to the format is not entirely new. After India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, Rohit publicly dismissed retirement speculation and said he was not walking away from ODIs. ICC reported at the time that he had confirmed he would not retire from the format. The upcoming West Indies series therefore assumes added importance. India's first ODI will be played in Trivandrum on September 27, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3.
With the 2027 World Cup approaching, Rohit's latest words suggest that, at least from his perspective, the journey is far from over.
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