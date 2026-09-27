/Rohit Sharma breaks silence amidst retirement rumours says, 'Thought will never cross my mind that business I had is finished'

Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, meaning ODI cricket is now his only international format. His commitment to the format is not entirely new. After India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, Rohit publicly dismissed retirement speculation and said he was not walking away from ODIs. ICC reported at the time that he had confirmed he would not retire from the format. The upcoming West Indies series therefore assumes added importance. India's first ODI will be played in Trivandrum on September 27, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3.