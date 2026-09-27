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Rohit Sharma breaks silence amidst retirement rumours says, 'Thought will never cross my mind that business I had is finished'

The veteran India opener is set to return to action on Sunday, September 27, when India begin their three match ODI series against West Indies in Trivandrum.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Rohit Sharma breaks silence amidst retirement rumours says, 'Thought will never cross my mind that business I had is finished'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Rohit Sharma breaks silence amidst retirement rumours says, 'Thought will never cross my mind that business I had is finished'
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