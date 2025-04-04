Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence: “Jab Karna Tha, Maine Kiya” – Viral Chat With Zaheer Khan Sparks Storm Before LSG Clash In IPL 2025 - Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just three matches old for Mumbai Indians (MI), but the narrative surrounding former skipper Rohit Sharma has already taken centre stage. With scores of 0, 8, and 13 in his first three outings, the legendary opener finds himself under a cloud of criticism, struggling to find a rhythm at a time when his team desperately needs his experience and firepower. Ahead of MI's fourth clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium, a candid conversation between Rohit and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan has gone viral, igniting speculation and stirring a fresh wave of social media buzz.

The Viral Clip: "Ab Mereko Kuch Karne Ki Zarurat Nahi Hai"

In the video shared by Mumbai Indians’ official handle — and later deleted — Rohit can be heard saying, “Jo jab karna tha, maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai,” loosely translated as “Whatever had to be done, I did properly, now I don’t need to do anything.” Just as he finishes his statement, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant playfully hugs him from behind, adding a touch of levity to an otherwise intense moment.

However, in the cutthroat world of the IPL, context often takes a backseat to perception. The clip has since been dissected endlessly online, with fans and critics alike interpreting the statement as a resignation of sorts — a symbolic passing of the torch, or perhaps a subtle response to being stripped of captaincy.

MI's Mixed Bag Start: Missing the Rohit Factor

Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, have had an indifferent start to IPL 2025. Losses to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were followed by a much-needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede. Yet, with only one win in three games, MI sit sixth on the points table — and noticeably, they are still missing early momentum, something that Rohit Sharma used to provide consistently at the top.

Rohit’s current numbers are underwhelming: 21 runs in three innings, averaging just 7.00 with a strike rate of 105.00. But this isn’t a sudden dip — the signs have been there. Since 2017, Rohit has breached the 400-run mark in a season only twice, with a strike rate of 130.09 — the lowest among the 15 batters with 2,500+ IPL runs in that period.

Rohit vs LSG: A Chance for Redemption?

Interestingly, Rohit’s record against Lucknow Super Giants isn’t terrible. In six innings, he’s scored 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and an impressive strike rate of 142.24, including a half-century. With Ekana's surface known to assist batters early on, this fixture could be the opportunity Rohit needs to silence the doubters and reassert his T20 credentials.

MI fans, who have witnessed five title triumphs under Rohit’s captaincy, are rallying behind their star. But IPL is a performance-driven league, and with the T20 World Cup looming, every run — and every quote — will be analyzed.