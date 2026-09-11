/Rohit Sharma breaks silence on 2027 ODI World Cup, star refuses to commit to mega event

Demonstrating Value With The Bat

Despite swirling rumors about his retirement from the 50-over format, Rohit continues to prove his immense value to the national team. Whispers regarding his potential exit peaked during a three-match ODI tour in England earlier this year, with observers speculating that the final match at Lord’s could be his final appearance. Instead of stepping away, he answered his critics with a magnificent 138-run blitz from just 110 balls, demonstrating that his elite technical skills and powerful stroke play remain exceptionally sharp even in the later stages of his career.