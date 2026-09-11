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Rohit Sharma breaks silence on 2027 ODI World Cup, star refuses to commit to mega event

Speculation surrounding the international career of former India captain Rohit Sharma has intensified. Fans and analysts alike have been left in a state of ambiguity following recent queries regarding his potential involvement in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on 2027 ODI World Cup, star refuses to commit to mega event
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Rohit Sharma breaks silence on 2027 ODI World Cup, star refuses to commit to mega event
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