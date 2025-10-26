Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added yet another major milestone to his illustrious career, overtaking Virender Sehwag to become India’s leading run-scorer as an opener across all formats of international cricket. The record-breaking feat came during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, where Rohit once again led from the front with a composed innings.

A Landmark Moment for Rohit Sharma

With his latest knock, Rohit’s aggregate as an opener across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is now stands at 15,787 runs, surpassing Sehwag’s tally of 15,758 runs. The elite list of Indian openers is further completed by Sachin Tendulkar (15,335), Sunil Gavaskar (12,258), and Shikhar Dhawan (10,867), making Rohit the most successful Indian opener in history in terms of total runs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most Runs as an Indian Opener (All Formats Combined):

Rohit Sharma -15,787

Virender Sehwag - 15,758

Sachin Tendulkar - 15,335

Sunil Gavaskar - 12,258

Shikhar Dhawan - 10,867

Rohit’s journey as an opener began in 2013, and since then, he has transformed into one of the most consistent and dominant forces in world cricket. His ability to adapt to conditions, build long innings, and shift gears when needed has been the foundation of his success.

Rohit Reflects on the Journey

After the match, Rohit opened up about the challenges and responsibilities that come with opening for India.

“You've got to understand the situation, understand the condition and see what best you can do. And that is what I was trying to do whenever I had the opportunity in the middle. I haven't played for a long time. I had good prep before coming in here. I was slightly confident in my head about how I would go in this tournament. Although you know, we couldn't win the series, but we'll take a lot of positives,” Rohit said.

Legacy of India’s Opening Greats

Surpassing Virender Sehwag, a name synonymous with fearless batting, marks a symbolic passing of the torch. Sehwag redefined the Indian opening with aggression, while Rohit has brought a blend of elegance, timing, and consistency. His record also places him above the legendary Tendulkar in terms of runs as an opener, further establishing him among the game’s elite.