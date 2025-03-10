Rohit Sharma Caught Cursing In Viral Video With Virat Kohli During Champions Trophy 2025 Celebrations – Watch

India’s triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 victory over New Zealand was not just about cricketing excellence but also about the camaraderie between two of the nation’s greatest players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the celebrations unfolded, a light-hearted exchange between the two icons became the talk of the town. Rohit's cheeky response to retirement speculations—"Abhi hum koi retire nahi ho rahe BC…"—was caught on camera and has since taken social media by storm.

India Ends 12-Year ICC ODI Title Drought

The final against New Zealand was a nerve-wracking affair. India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, chased down the 252-run target with six balls to spare, sealing a four-wicket victory. This triumph marked India’s first ICC ODI title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, putting an end to a frustrating 12-year wait. Rohit played a pivotal role, scoring a crucial 76 runs, while the bowlers set the stage with a disciplined performance.

Beyond the cricketing spectacle, the moment between Rohit and Virat resonated deeply with fans. With both veterans in the twilight of their careers, speculation regarding their retirement had been rife. However, Rohit made it abundantly clear—he is not going anywhere just yet.

Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma directly addressed the swirling rumors regarding his ODI future. “I want to clarify that I am not going anywhere. I am not retiring from this format,” he asserted. His statement reinforced his commitment to Indian cricket, much to the delight of fans who wish to see more of his explosive batting at the top order.

This stance was echoed in his viral conversation with Kohli, where he humorously dismissed any retirement talk. The duo’s laughter-filled interaction was a reminder of their enduring partnership and mutual respect, built over years of playing for India.

Watch the Viral Video

The celebratory moment featuring Rohit and Kohli spread like wildfire across social media. The two cricketers, often rumored to have a complex relationship, showcased their strong bond as they shared a laugh about the never-ending speculations regarding their future in cricket.

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

The Champions Trophy 2025 win has added another feather to Rohit and Kohli’s already illustrious careers. Having played together for over 15 years, their journey has been filled with historic victories, including the 2011 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Their leadership, experience, and performances have been instrumental in shaping Indian cricket’s golden era.

Despite whispers of a generational shift in the team, the duo’s presence remains invaluable. Kohli, India’s all-time leading run-scorer in ICC events, and Rohit, known for his aggressive captaincy and record-breaking innings, continue to defy age and expectations.