Rohit Sharma celebrates daughter's birthday, posts pics on social media

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma played the perfect father on Monday as the star India opener celebrated his daughter's first birthday and posted pictures on social media with a message.

"Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here's to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world," Rohit wrote on his Twitter handle with pictures of his daughter Samaira with mother Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit amassed 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. The dashing Mumbai batsman also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats. He scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the World Cup.

The Indian team will next take on Sri Lanka from January 5 in a three T20 internationals rubber.