Rohit Sharma Creates History: Becomes Oldest Cricketer Ever To Claim ICC ODI No. 1 Batter Spot

In a historic achievement, Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the record books by becoming the oldest cricketer ever to top the ICC ODI batting rankings. The Indian batting legend, aged 38 years and 182 days, climbed two spots to secure the No. 1 position for the first time in his illustrious career, surpassing teammate Shubman Gill in the latest rankings released on Wednesday, October 29.

Rohit’s Adelaide and Sydney Heroics Seal the Top Spot

Rohit’s ascent to the top comes on the back of two outstanding performances in the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series. After scoring a gritty 73 runs off 97 balls in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit produced a masterclass in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, remaining unbeaten on 121 off 125 balls. These innings not only helped India clinch the series but also earned Rohit crucial rating points, taking his tally from 745 to 781 enough to dethrone Gill and claim the top position.

Fifth Indian to Reach the Pinnacle

Rohit’s achievement puts him in elite company. He is now the fifth Indian batter to hold the world No. 1 ODI ranking, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Each of these names has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket, and Rohit’s entry into this list further cements his legacy as one of the most consistent and impactful white-ball players of his generation.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Slip in Rankings

While Rohit soared to the top, Shubman Gill experienced a dip in form and rankings. The young opener, who held the No. 1 position before Rohit’s surge, managed scores of 10, 9, and 24 in the three-match series, causing his rating to fall and dropping him to third place. Virat Kohli, despite a solid 74-run knock in the Sydney ODI, slipped one place to sixth with 725 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Into Top 10

Another positive for India came in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who climbed one place to move from 10th to 9th after his steady half-century in Adelaide. His rise further showcases the depth of India’s batting strength in the ODI format.

A Record-Breaking Moment for ‘Hitman’

Rohit Sharma’s rise to the No. 1 position is particularly special, as it marks the first time in his career that he has reached the summit of ODI batting rankings an accolade that eluded him despite years of dominance in the format. Leading India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and maintaining exceptional form across series, Rohit’s late-career resurgence proves that age is no barrier when it comes to excellence.

With his calm leadership, renewed consistency, and record-breaking feats, Rohit Sharma continues to redefine longevity and class in modern cricket.