Rohit Sharma Creates History, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record With Match-Winning Century In Sydney

Rohit Sharma once again proved why he is regarded as one of the finest ODI openers in world cricket. In the third ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Indian skipper produced a masterclass in controlled aggression, scoring an unbeaten 121 runs off 125 deliveries. His innings not only powered India to a memorable win but also etched his name in the record books.

With this knock, Rohit surpassed Virat Kohli’s record to become the foreign player with the most ODI centuries in Australia. Both Kohli and Rohit had previously held five centuries each on Australian soil, but Rohit’s latest hundred took his tally to six, setting a new benchmark for visiting batters.

Breaking Kohli’s Record and Equalling Tendulkar

Rohit’s Sydney century marked his 33rd in ODIs and his 6th on Australian soil, taking him past Kohli’s five. The innings also saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries against Australia, both now boasting nine tons against the formidable Aussies.

What makes Rohit’s feat even more special is the consistency with which he has performed in Australia over the years. From his double century in 2015 at the MCG to this latest masterstroke, the “Hitman” continues to dominate Australian conditions, something that few visiting batters have managed to achieve.

Stats That Define Rohit’s Dominance

Most ODI Centuries by a Visiting Batter in Australia: 6

ODI Centuries Against Australia: 9 (equal with Sachin Tendulkar)

Total ODI Centuries: 33

Total International Centuries: 50 (Tests + ODIs + T20Is)

Rohit’s record in Australia is unmatched among modern-day batters. His adaptability, combined with his calm demeanour, makes him one of the most successful overseas performers of the last decade.

As India continues to prepare for the upcoming series, Rohit’s form is a strong foundation. This century in Sydney is likely to be remembered as one of his most significant knocks overseas, a perfect blend of skill, patience, and class.