Rohit Sharma creates history, equals Glenn Maxwell for embarrassing IPL record

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma created an embarrassing record during a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 24.

Chasing a challenging target of 206 after Rajasthan Royals posted 205/8 in their 20 innings, Mumbai Indians needed an explosive, steady start from their experienced batter. Instead, England speedster Jofra Archer handed MI a nightmare beginning, exploiting a historic matchup vulnerability to send Rohit packing in the first over before MI could even open their account.

Archer troubled Rohit from the jump, forcing a leading edge on the first ball and beating him cleanly on the second. On the fourth delivery of the over, Archer bowled a full, roaring delivery that shaped away just enough. Rohit played inside the line, sending a sharp outside edge straight to Dhruv Jurel at point.

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Rohit was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over, drawing him level with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the record of the most ducks in the tournament's history.

The Unwanted 'Duck' Leaderboard

This isn't the first time Rohit Sharma has faced early struggles this season, but the milestone adds a bittersweet layer to an otherwise illustrious IPL career that includes multiple titles and over 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.

With this latest duck, Rohit breaks away from wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik to tie with Glenn Maxwell.

Most ducks in the IPL history

19 - Glenn Maxwell

19 - Rohit Sharma

18 - Dinesh Karthik

18 - Sunil Narine

16 - Piyush Chawla

16 - Rashid Khan

Rohit had previously equalled the then-joint record (with Maxwell and Karthik at 18) during the 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings. Sunday's duck against RR pushes him into outright or tied territory at the top of this infamous chart.

Lineup For RR vs MI IPL 2026 Clash

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Atcher, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

RR Impact substitutes: Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

MI Impact substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult