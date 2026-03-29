Rohit Sharma creates history, slams his fastest IPL fifty in MI vs KKR clash

Rohit Sharma, the former Mumbai Indians captain, turned back the clock and dismantled the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack on March 29, 2026 to record the fastest half-century of his illustrious IPL career.

On a humid Sunday night at the Wankhede, Rohit provided a masterclass in aggressive T20 batting and etched his name deeper into the league’s record books by smashing his fastest-ever IPL fifty off just 23 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.



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Breaking Personal And League Records

Chasing a mammoth target of 221, Rohit looked like a man on a mission from the first delivery. His 23-ball milestone surpassed his previous fastest IPL fifty - a 25-ball effort against Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 Final.

By the time he was eventually dismissed for a blistering 78 off 38 balls (featuring 6 fours and 6 sixes), he had secured several historic milestones:

Career Best: His fastest-ever fifty in the IPL (23 balls).

The 'Half-Century' of Fifties: He became only the fourth player in IPL history to record 50 fifty-plus scores, joining the elite company of Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan.

KKR’s Nemesis: Rohit has a fantastic record against Kolkata and he continued his fine run with the bat.

The Powerplay Carnage

The highlight of the innings came in the final over of the powerplay. Facing Kartik Tyagi, Rohit unleashed a sequence of audacious strokes, including a signature pull over mid-wicket and a lofted drive over extra cover to reach his milestone.

Alongside partner Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43), Rohit powered MI to a staggering 148-run opening stand, effectively killing the contest early.

Redemption At Wankhede

The knock served as a perfect redemption for the former skipper. Earlier in the evening, Rohit had dropped a regulation catch of KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi - an error that allowed the youngster to go on and score 51. However, his 'clinical response' with the bat ensured that the fielding lapse was a mere footnote.

Mumbai Indians ultimately chased down the target in 19.1 overs, clinching a six-wicket victory and finally breaking their infamous 14-year streak of losing their opening match of the season.