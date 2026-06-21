/Rohit Sharma creates history vs Afghanistan, surpasses Virender Sehwag for this major record

Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma has officially secured the record for the highest number of runs accumulated by an Indian opening batsman in the history of international cricket. During the third One Day International match against Afghanistan on Saturday, June 20, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rohit executed a brilliant innings of 79 runs off 69 deliveries throughout his stay at the crease, hammering nine boundary hits and clearing the ropes three times.
While chasing down a target of 219 runs, Rohit put together a commanding 170-run opening partnership lasting 22.5 overs alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who finished unbeaten on 110 runs from 86 balls. It was during this specific batting display that Rohit surpassed the long-standing record previously held by Virender Sehwag.
Having served as an opening batsman for the national team across all three major formats of the game, Rohit has now accumulated a total of 16,137 runs across 386 innings from 361 international appearances. This achievement edges him ahead of Sehwag, who concluded his distinguished international career with an aggregate of 16,119 runs across 400 innings from 332 matches as an opener.
Leading Run Scorers as Openers for India in International Cricket
The following breakdown illustrates the highest run-scoring opening batsmen for India in international cricket:
Rohit Sharma: 361 matches, 386 innings, 16,137 runs
Virender Sehwag: 332 matches, 400 innings, 16,119 runs
Sachin Tendulkar: 346 matches, 382 innings, 15,335 runs
Sunil Gavaskar: 202 matches, 286 innings, 12,258 runs
Shikhar Dhawan: 268 matches, 288 innings, 10,867 runs
Sourav Ganguly: 243 matches, 237 innings, 9,157 runs
Gautam Gambhir: 187 matches, 228 innings, 8,148 runs
KL Rahul: 136 matches, 178 innings, 6,440 runs
Krishnamachari Srikkanth: 189 matches, 217 innings, 6,153 runs
Navjot Singh Sidhu: 108 matches, 132 innings, 5,329 runs
During his professional career, Sehwag also represented the Asia XI and the ICC XI alongside his appearances for the Indian men's cricket team.
Global Standings for Leading Opening Batsmen
On the global stage, the ultimate record for the most runs scored while opening the batting belongs to the legendary former Sri Lankan captain and all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya. Jayasuriya took the opening guard in 506 multi-format matches playing for Sri Lanka and the Asia XI, generating 19,298 runs across 563 innings.
Following Jayasuriya on the international leaderboard are Chris Gayle, David Warner, and Graeme Smith, who secured 18,867 runs, 18,744 runs, and 16,950 runs respectively. Rohit currently occupies the fifth position on this global all-time chart.
The highest run scorers globally as opening batsmen are ordered as follows:
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka, Asia): 506 matches, 19,298 runs
Chris Gayle (West Indies, ICC): 441 matches, 18,867 runs
David Warner (Australia): 374 matches, 18,744 runs
Graeme Smith (South Africa, ICC, Africa): 342 matches, 16,950 runs
Rohit Sharma (India): 361 matches, 16,137 runs
Desmond Haynes (West Indies): 354 matches, 16,120 runs
Virender Sehwag (India, ICC, Asia): 332 matches, 16,119 runs
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 346 matches, 15,335 runs
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh, ICC, World): 391 matches, 15,210 runs
Alastair Cook (England): 250 matches, 15,110 runs
Comprehensive Format Breakdown of Rohit Sharma's Record as an Opener
Rohit initially started his journey in international cricket on June 23, 2007, during a One Day International match played against Ireland in Belfast. Since being elevated to the opening position, his statistical record across the individual formats is structured as follows:
Test Matches
Matches: 38
Innings: 66
Total Runs: 2,697
Highest Score: 212
Batting Average: 42.80
Centuries and Half-Centuries: 9 hundreds and 8 fifties
One Day Internationals
Matches: 198
Innings: 196
Total Runs: 9,690
Highest Score: 264
Batting Average: 54.43
Centuries and Half-Centuries: 31 hundreds and 49 fifties
T20 Internationals
Matches: 125
Innings: 124
Total Runs: 3,750
Highest Score: 121 not out
Batting Average: 32.60
Centuries and Half-Centuries: 5 hundreds and 27 fifties
Combined Opening Statistics
Total Matches: 361
Total Innings: 386
Aggregate Runs: 16,137
Personal Best: 264
Career Average: 45.32
Total Hundreds and Fifties: 45 centuries and 84 half-centuries
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