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Rohit Sharma creates history vs Afghanistan, surpasses Virender Sehwag for this major record

Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma has officially secured the record for the highest number of runs accumulated by an Indian opening batsman in the history of international cricket.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Rohit Sharma creates history vs Afghanistan, surpasses Virender Sehwag for this major record
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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