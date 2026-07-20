/Rohit Sharma creates major record, becomes 1st batter in Indian cricket history to...

Rohit Sharma, the veteran India opener, etched his name into cricket history on Sunday, July 19, 2026, by becoming the first Indian batter to score a One-Day International (ODI) century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Faced with mounting external speculation regarding his future in white-ball cricket, the 39-year-old Sharma smashed a magnificent 138 off 110 balls, featuring 17 fours and 5 sixes, as India chased a daunting 388-run target set by England in the decisive third ODI. Though India fell short by 27 runs (finishing at 360/7), Rohit's knock was a defiant statement amid swirling retirement speculation.
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Despite India's rich history at the Home of Cricket - ranging from the legendary 1983 World Cup triumph to classic Test centuries - the ODI three-figure mark had eluded Indian batters for decades. Before Rohit’s vintage display, the highest ODI score by an Indian at Lord’s was 90, registered by Sourav Ganguly against England back in 2004.
Rohit shattered that ceiling in the 31st over of the chase, slogging spinner Adil Rashid over midwicket for a boundary to bring up his 34th ODI ton.
The milestone drew a resounding standing ovation from a packed Lord's crowd and an emotional embrace from long-time teammate Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end.
Beyond breaking the Lord’s stadium jinx, Rohit's innings rewrote several pages of the cricket record books:
Oldest Indian Centurion: At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit became the oldest Indian player to score an international century across all formats, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record (38 years, 327 days).
King Of The Road: This knock marked Rohit’s 8th ODI century in England, making him the absolute record-holder for the most ODI hundreds scored by a visiting batter in a single foreign nation, overtaking Tendulkar’s 7 centuries in the UAE.
Vintage Partnership: During the chase, Rohit and Virat Kohli put together a 103-run partnership. Playing in their 400th international match together, they secured sole possession of second place for the most century stands in ODI history (21), trailing only Tendulkar and Ganguly.
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Coming into the match after modest scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs, Rohit faced questions about his form and future and the historic knock at Lord's came at a crucial point for the former Indian skipper.
Media reports ahead of the series decider suggested that the selectors and Indian management were planning to look past the veteran opener after the England tour with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.
While the valiant chase eventually fizzled out after Rohit fell to cramps in the 39th over - with India losing the match and the series 2-1 - the former captain made his statement loud and clear. It was an innings built on grit, initial caution, and eventual explosive power, proving that Rohit still has plenty left in the tank.
As head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management structure the roadmap for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, Rohit’s masterclass at Lord’s will stand out not just for the records broken, but for the sheer defiance of a champion under pressure.
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