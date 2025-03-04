Rohit Sharma Creates World Record, Becomes 1st Captain In Cricket History To...

Indian captain Rohit Sharma created a massive world record after India reached the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a clinical four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

After India's impressive win against Australia, Rohit became the first captain in the world to lead his side to the final of all four major ICC men's tournaments - 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India lost the finals of 2023 World Test Championship and 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia. However, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final under his captaincy.

Virat Kohli Powers India To Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Virat Kohli did not finish the chase for once but his measured 84-run knock steered India into their fifth Champions Trophy final with a clinical four-wicket win over an under-strength and profligate Australia in the first last-four clash on Tuesday.

The Indian triumph ensures that the final of the eight-team competition will now be held in Dubai instead of Lahore, the original host of the marquee clash, as Rohit Sharma's men will not travel there owing to security concerns.

Player of the match Kohli (84, 98 balls, 5x4) was the fulcrum of Indian batting as they scaled down 265 in 48.1 overs after Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) led the Aussies to 264.

Now, India will await the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at Lahore on Wednesday.

Kohli had wonderful support from Shreyas Iyer (45) with whom he realised 91 runs for the third wicket, and steadied the ship after the early departures of skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (9).