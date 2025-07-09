Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy In Dubai Shuts Down Abruptly; Parents Demand Refunds, Coaches Left Unpaid

In a dramatic and disappointing turn of events, the Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy in Dubai—once touted as a premier training destination for budding cricketers—has abruptly shut down, leaving behind a trail of unpaid coaches, furious parents, and broken promises. Launched with much fanfare in September 2024 under the CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma brand, the academy was expected to bring elite cricket training to the UAE. Instead, it has turned into a cautionary tale of mismanagement and misplaced trust.

Rohit Sharma Academy Closure Sparks Outrage

The academy, operated by Grasport under a franchise agreement with CricKingdom, marketed itself as an elite institution affiliated with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Promotional materials splashed across social media featured Rohit prominently, luring in over 35 families who paid annual fees in advance with hopes of grooming their children under a globally recognised brand.

But things began to unravel in early 2025. Training sessions became irregular, communication turned sporadic, and by mid-May, the academy had ceased operations entirely. Parents were notified via WhatsApp on May 28 by Sushil Sharma, CricKingdom’s global operations head, that Grasport would no longer be running the academy and would handle refunds for the remaining sessions. To date, no refunds have been issued.

Coaches Left Unpaid and Struggling

The fallout has also hit the academy's coaching staff hard. Several ICC-certified coaches, including former international players, allege they haven’t been paid since April or May. Assistant coach Tiran Sandun Wijesuriya shared his distressing experience:

"I have no money to pay my rent. My landlord wants me out. I haven’t received a single dirham since May despite repeated assurances."

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Chamani Seneviratne echoed similar frustration, saying,

"From the beginning, salary issues were a constant. Sometimes payments were delayed or partial. Since May, there has been nothing."

Assistant coach Ayo Mene Ejegi, who represented both Serbia and Nigeria, admitted he had given up on expecting his dues, stating:

"It was all words—no action."

Grasport’s Mismanagement and Exit

At the heart of the controversy lies Grasport founder Suhas Pudota, who entered the UAE market with ambitious plans but seemingly without financial foresight. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Suhas admitted the venture was unsustainable, citing high rental costs—around AED 50,000 a month—and poor financial planning. By April, Suhas had left the UAE, and by June 30, CricKingdom officially terminated its agreement with Grasport, citing non-payment and unauthorised use of Rohit Sharma’s name and image.

According to CricKingdom CEO Chetan Suryawanshi, an invoice issued in October 2024 remained unpaid despite multiple reminders.

"We gave them time until December, then January, and even March. But there were no signs of recovery," said Chetan. An internal closure email was sent by mid-March, asking Grasport to stop using Rohit Sharma's branding immediately.

Parents Seek Accountability

Many parents have now turned to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DED), filing complaints through its consumer rights division. One parent confirmed that Grasport’s bank accounts and trade licence have been frozen.

"We believed in the brand and paid a hefty amount upfront. We trusted the name Rohit Sharma, but now we are left in the dark," said Deep, a parent who enrolled his child last year.

Another parent, Indrajit, added:

"All we’ve received are apologies and vague promises. We want accountability, not excuses."

What’s Next?

In an effort to salvage the brand’s reputation, CricKingdom has announced plans to open a new academy in Dubai by September 2025. Some of the affected coaches have reportedly been offered temporary positions in India until the local setup is restored.

While CricKingdom insists that daily operations were beyond its control, the reputational damage from its association with Grasport is undeniable. As for Rohit Sharma, no official statement has been released so far—fueling criticism over the lack of public accountability from the face of the brand.