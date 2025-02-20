Rohit Sharma Drops Easy Catch To Deny Axar Patel’s Hat-trick, Shows Frustration On …: WATCH

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma looked frustrated and hit the ground after he dropped an easy catch while standing at first slip on Thursday, February 20 in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh. In the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Axar Patel was on a hat-trick but then Rohit dropped the catch.

Axar Patel bowled a brilliant first spell in India's first group-stage match against Bangladesh. While bowling his very first over, Axar scalped the wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on back-to-back balls. On his third delivery, Axar Patel bowled a length ball to Jaker Ali and he edged it towards Rohit Sharma but then India’s skipper could not grab it. After dropping the catch, Rohit was spotted slamming the ground in frustration and even abused himself.

Talking about the game, the Indian bowlers started off well as the likes of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana took wickets in the first few overs at the Dubai International Stadium. Shami was the star with the ball as he tormented the Bangladesh top order with his pace and swing. The Indian team put Bangladesh on Blackfoot as they sent half of the side back into the hut within the first 10 overs of the game.

IND vs BAN Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed