Rohit Sharma Drops Suspicious Hints On Being Worried About Wives Being Banned On Tours, Reaction Goes Viral - Watch

On Saturday, the BCCI came up with the final squad list of the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. The same team will lock horns with England in the upcoming three ODIs in early February. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been added as a backup for Jasprit Bumrah, whose fitness is still under the scanner for the first two matches of the series.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team while Shubman Gill has been named as vice-captain. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been selected for the first time in an ODI setup and is expected to be a backup opener for the Champions Trophy.

Earlier, as per the press release, the BCCI was supposed to announce the squad at 12:30 PM IST but then it was delayed for almost two and a half hours. Just before addressing the press, Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma were spotted having an unfiltered chat as they were unaware that the microphone was still on.

During the interaction, Rohit was heard saying, “Mujhe abhi aur ek dedh ghante baithna padega, ab ye sab cheezein family ka discuss karna padega, ab sab mere ko bol rahe hain.”

One of the reporters asked Rohit about the same and in reply, he said, “Who told you about the rules? Has it come from any official source? Let it come officially first.” The Indian team will take part in the three ODIs against England on February 6, 9, and 12 before playing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.