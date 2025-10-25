Rohit Sharma Eyes Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic ODI Record In Sydney Finale

Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking a major record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in Australia. Following his impressive 73-run knock in the second ODI, Rohit has now accumulated 1,409 runs in ODIs played on Australian soil, trailing Tendulkar’s record of 1,491 runs by just 82 runs.

A big performance in the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) could see Rohit surpass Tendulkar and become the highest-scoring Indian in ODIs in Australia. With the series already leaning in Australia’s favour, a substantial innings by Rohit could also help India avoid a whitewash.

Rohit’s Form in Australia

Rohit entered the series with 1,328 runs in Australia, slightly ahead of teammate Virat Kohli’s 1,327. The 38-year-old has been one of India’s most consistent performers in Australian conditions, boasting five centuries and four half-centuries on Australian pitches. His ability to adapt to fast and bouncy tracks has made him a key player in high-pressure run chases abroad.

Virat Kohli’s Struggles

In stark contrast, Virat Kohli has struggled in the series, registering back-to-back ducks for the first time in his ODI career. This leaves him at 1,327 runs in Australia, still behind both Rohit and Tendulkar. Kohli’s slump highlights the challenges even top-order stalwarts face in foreign conditions and underscores the importance of form in securing a place in India’s playing XI.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD ODI PLAYING XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood